PPL-FC earn bronze medal in National Challenge Cup 2018

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The newly-formed Pakistan Petroleum Limited Football Club (PPL-FC) clinched bronze medal at the award ceremony of Pakistan Football Federation’s National Challenge Cup (PFF NCC) 2018 at Karachi Port Trust Football Ground. Senior Vice President PFF &Chief, Sindh Football Association Syed Khadim Ali Shah was Chief Guest of the event along with MD & CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari as Guest of Honour. PPL-FC Captain Nazir Khan was declared the highest goal scorer of the tournament.

Earlier, PPL-FC overpowered Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority with a 5-1 scorein the play-off for the third position on May 9. Nazir Khan’s hat-trick with Abdullah and Mehrullah scoring a goal each ensured a huge win for PPL-FC. “In the run-up to the semi-finals of the tournament, PPL-FC did not lose a single match nor concede any goals which was a remarkable achievement for the debutants,” highlighted Bokhari.