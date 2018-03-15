PPL donates Rs20m to Indus Hospital for construction of ward

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs. 20 million to Indus Hospital (IH) for construction and setting-up of an 8-bed general ward at its upcoming Lahore-based facility. MD & CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the donation cheque to Executive Director Medical Services, Indus Health Network Dr. Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf and Senior Manager Administration, Sheikh Saeed Memorial Campus (SSMC), IH Dr. Farah Bari in the presence of representatives from both organizations at PPL’s head office in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari stressed on PPL’s commitment as a frontline national company to improve the profile of underserved population. “Provision of quality healthcare, as an essential component of ensuring a quality life, has always remained a priority of PPL’s CSR programme”, highlighted Bokhari.

IH, Punjab, a 600-bed tertiary care facility with emergency and specialized wards, operation theatres, intensive and cardiac care units, including paediatric care and laboratories as well as nursing and medical schools is set to start its first phase of operations by end-2018 to provide free-of-cost, quality healthcare to disadvantaged communities residing in Lahore and surrounding areas.

Established in 2007 in Karachi, IH reaches to over 2000 in- and out-patients on a daily basis through its 11 owned and operated facilities across the country. Earlier, PPL provided Rs. 12.4 million for operationalization of a neonatal intensive care unit at IH’s SMMC, Karachi.