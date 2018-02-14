PPL donates equipment to LDH

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs. 9.02 million to Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH), Karachi for purchasing equipment for its operation theatre. MD & CEOPPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the donation cheque to Member, Management Committee LDH Dr. Faridon Setna and Medical Superintendent LDH Dr. Zeryab Setnaat the head office in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

“As a frontline national company, PPL takes pride in reaching out to marginalized communities in remote as well as urban areas of the country to improve their well-being for over six decades,” highlighted Bokhari while speaking on the occasion. He further emphasized on bringing together philanthropic measures for ensuring free-of-cost quality healthcare for mother and child against the backdrop of one of highest maternal mortality rates in Pakistan.

LDH was instituted in 1898 as the first women hospital in Karachi to provide obstetric and gynaecological care services. Currently, LDH has wards to accommodate 300 inpatients, 4 operation theatres, neo-natal intensive care unit and outpatient department to provide latest healthcare facility to a large number of deserving women and infants.