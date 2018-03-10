PPL discovers oil in Rawalpindi District

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited, operator of Adhi Field, together with its joint venture partners Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Oilfields Limited has discovered hydrocarbons from exploratory well Adhi South X-1, located in Rawalpindi District, Punjab. The prospect was delineated on the basis of 3D seismic data and the well was drilled and tested utilizing indigenous expertise.

Adhi South X-1 was spud on June 30, 2017 and was drilled down to 3395 metres to test the potential of Khewra and Tobra formations.

Based on the wireline logs, hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified in both formations. Modular Dynamic Testing confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons.

The well flow was tested at various rates to get estimates of well productivity. From Khewra, the maximum flow rate for oil was recorded at 1550 bbls/day oil and 2.62 MMscfd gas at 32/64” choke size.

The discovery lies in the down thrown block and has opened new horizons in Potwar and Kohat area. The newly discovered reserves will assist in plugging the demand supply gap in the country.