PPL discovers hydrocarbons in Sanghar district

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Wednesday announced discovery of hydrocarbons at Sanghar district of Sindh province.

In its announcement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company notified that the company, which is the operator of the Gambat South Block and has a 65 percent working interest, together with its joint venture partners, Government Holding Private Limited and Asia Resources Oil Limited, which have 25 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively, has discovered gas and condensate from the exploration well Hadaf X-I (ST) located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

The company said that the drill stem testing in the Massive Sand (Deept) of Lower Goru formation flowed, 18.6 MMscfd of gas, condensate of 160 barrel per day along with 65 barrel of water per day at flowing well head pressure of 1,307 psi on 56/64” choke, 12.1 MMscfd of gas, condensate of 157 barrel per day along with 35 barrels of water per day at flowing well head pressure of 2,290 psi on 32/64” choke.

