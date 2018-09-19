PPL discovers hydrocarbons in Balochistan

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Tuesday announced discovery of hydrocarbons from exploratory wall Bolan East-I ST-I, drilled in Ziarat Exploration License.
In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said the joint venture of the Ziarat Exploration License comprising Mari Petroleum Company Limited, which owns a 60 percent working interest in and is the operator of, and PPL E&P Europe Limited which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Petroleum Limited and owns 40 percent working interest in the Ziarat block, has discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Bolan East-I ST-I, located in Karachi district of Balochistan.
It said that drill stem tests carried out in Chiltan and Moro/Mughal Kot Formations wherein the Chiltan Formation flowed 810 barrels per day of 15.6 API gravity oil with WHFP of 134-167 psi at the rate of 32/64 inch choke size.
Whereas Moro/Mughal Kot Formation flowed 690 barrels per day of 15.6 API gravity oil with WHFP of 142.158 psi at the rate of 32/64 inch choke size during per-acid well test operations.
Furthermore, it is expected that the oil flow rate from Moro/Mughal Kot Formation will increase after the acid stimulation job. The discovery is being further evaluated from the commercial perspective, it said.

