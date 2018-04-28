PPL commissions well in record time of eight weeks

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), operator of Adhi Field, together with its joint venture partners Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Oilfields Limited, commenced first oil production from well Adhi South X-1, a recent oil and gas discovery located in Rawalpindi District, Punjab.

Adhi South X-1 was drilled to target depth of 3395 metres, resulting in discovery of oil from Khewra and condensate from Tobra sandstone reservoirs. After discovery and subsequent rig release on February 20, 2018, construction work was carried out to tie in the well to Adhi LPG/NGL Plant-III, following which it was commissioned on April 24, 2018 within 8 weeks of discovery, setting a record in well commissioning time for PPL.

Adhi South X-1 well is currently flowing from Khewra formation only at choke size 48/64” and well-head flowing pressure of 1100 psig. Currently, well production rates are around 1300 BOPD oil and 2 MMscfd gas, which is expected to gradually scale up to 1800 BOPD and 6 MMscfd, respectively.