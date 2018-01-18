PPIB gives go-ahead to CI agreement b/w Centre, Sindh govt

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Wednesday, gave go-ahead with the procedure of executing coordination and indemnity agreement between federal and provincial government of Sindh. The agreement is likely to be concluded within one month.

Under the said procedure, working draft of the Agreement will be circulated to the Government of Sindh through Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and after it is finalized between the parties, shall also be finally vetted by Ministry of Law and Justice before execution.

It is required for the projects based in Sindh, where the provincial government signs Land Lease Agreement (LLA) and Water Use Agreement (WUA) with the IPPs. Federal government is covering default under these agreements in the implementation agreement.

PPIB met here with federal minister for power division Awais Leghari in the chair. Minister said that the government was instrumental in realising the electricity potential as it believed that electricity played vital role in improving socio-economic growth of the country. We are committed to provide affordable electricity in most efficient manner to every single consumer for which we have taken concrete steps and will continue the spirit for future as well.