PPHA to meet three lac nurses deficit

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) arranged a policy roundtable on ‘Finalization of Policy Recommendations for Nursing and Midwifery in Punjab’. This was the third dialogue under its Health Policy Roundtable Series. The Policy Roundtable was framed around the WHO Global Health Strategy 2030. The discussions highlighted existing challenges and the required policy interventions to strengthen the Nursing & Midwifery professions in the country.

Punjab, with a population of 110 million faces a critical deficit of qualified and skilled health workers, particularly nurses and midwives. The gaps widen as the population growth outpaces the development efforts. To address these widening gaps, the Government of Punjab has introduced multiple evidence-driven initiatives over the last few years. This included the highest increase ever in the sanctioned posts of nurses over the last two years i.e.46% increase in sanctioned seats.

Today Punjab has 14 Nursing Colleges, 55 Nursing Schools, 12 Public Health Nursing Schools, 3 midwifery schools and 19 community midwife training schools, producing 5125 nurses and lady health visitors every year.