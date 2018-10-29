PPF demands one pharmacist for 50 beds as per WHO standards

Staff Reporter

Only one pharmacist is available for over 1,200 beds in most hospitals in the country while according to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s standard, one pharmacist for 50 beds to provide upto the mark healthcare facilities to the people.

This was informed by renowned Pharmacist and leader of Pakistan Pharmacists Forum (PPF) Noor Mehar Advocate while talking to reporters here on Sunday.

About the role of pharmacists, he said that in a healthcare establishment, pharmacist prescribed the quantity and quality of medicines to a patient. Moreover, pharmacy services means services rendered by pharmacist in pharmaceutical care, selection, counselling, dispensing, prescription, monitoring, drug utilization etc.

He said that around 45 institutions including public and private sectors were working in the country including 28 in Punjab which had been producing around 2,700 pharmacists every year.

He said that over 15,000 pharmacists were unemployed out of which 10,000 were only in Punjab. While mostly posts of pharmacists were lying vacant in hospitals, he said and added that many posts of pharmacists in Lahore General Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) were yet to be filled.

