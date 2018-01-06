PPDWP approves five development schemes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 8588.619 million. These schemes were approved in the 43rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Programme under Stunting Reduction Programme in 11 Districts of Multan, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan Civil Division at the cost of Rs. 6371.384 million, Construction of Flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City at the cost of Rs. 580.913 million, Rehabilitation / Carpeting of Phalia to Sial More Interchange upto Tahli Adda i/c Phalia Byepass length=49.51 kms, M.B.Din at the cost of Rs. 905.322 million, Establishment of Sports Complex at Faisalabad City at the cost of Rs. 500.000 million and Establishment of Suspension Culture Plant for FMD Vaccine Production at Food and Mouth Disease Research Centre (F&MDRC), Lahore. (Part-I: Hiring of Consultant / Consultancy Firm / Consortium) at the cost of Rs. 231.000 million.