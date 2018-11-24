PPDWP approves dev scheme worth Rs825.363m

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved development scheme of Public Building Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 825.363 million.

The scheme was approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme included: Construction of new Administration Block in the Premises of Lahore High Court, Lahore, at the cost of Rs. 825.363 million.

