PPAF, UNHCR come together for Afghan refugees

Our Correspondent

Swabi

An asset/certificates distribution ceremony was held at Barakai Camp, Swabi under the Poverty Graduation Pilot Project for Afghan Refugees and their Hosting Families. The ceremony marked the completion of Pilot project at Swabi, under which 900 households, including 273 women recipients have been provided with productive assets, while 100 households got provided with technical and vocational training from certified institutions.

The recipients for the assets were selected by community members following formation of community organizations, participatory wealth ranking exercise followed by poverty scoring card exercise in the area. These organizations determined the most deserving households eligible for receiving the assets based on their poverty score. The pilot project has been successfully completed at Swabi. The project was funded by UNHCR and implemented by PPAF through CERD.

The initiative aims at making an effort to graduate the Afghan refugee population and their host families up the poverty scales and simultaneously providing them with sustainable livelihoods.

The 21-month project, worth USD 1.2 million will eventually benefit 2,000 households. 70% of the people benefiting from the project are Afghan refugees, whereas 30% include host communities in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pishin, Balochistan.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Ruven Menikdiwela, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, and Mr. Dinesh Shrestha, Head, UNHCR Sub-Office, Peshawar. Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Ruven Menikdiwela said: “This is the 40th year since Afghan refugees came to Pakistan.

