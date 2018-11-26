PPAF recognized with 2018 Energy Institute (EI) Award

Islamabad

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been recognized with the prestigious 2018 Energy Institute (EI) Award, for its ‘Community Managed Solar Energy Mini Grid Systems’.

The award acknowledges the impact of 60 solar mini-grid systems installed in districts Swabi, Karak and Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), during the period of 2016 to 2017, with funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW).

PPAF demonstrates strong commitment towards mitigating challenges of global climate change, through leading the way in renewable energy, and enabling access to modern, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy resources. More than 1,000 projects have been completed over a period of 15 years, starting off in 2003.

The projects include the development of mini hydroelectric plants, decentralized solar lighting and solar home systems, wind energy projects, solar-wind hybrid systems, solar water pumping projects and biogas plants. The projects are being implemented via funding from the World Bank, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW).

PPAF with the financial funding of 10 million Euro, through KfW, is implementing the Hydropower and Renewable Energy (HRE) project which focuses on clean energy and supports economic progress in the communities through enterprise development, impacting the lives of at least 13,000 individuals.

Five Micro and Mini Hydro Power projects with cumulative capacity of 803 KW, ranging from 36 KW to 306 KW in Chitral, Buner and Upper Dir districts and 68 Solar Lighting Systems (SLS) with cumulative capacity of 500 KW in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Swabi districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being implemented by PPAF and its partner organizations.

Economic competitiveness largely depends on reliable, safe and sustainable energy supply, not only for strategic economic growth, but also for the improvement of social infrastructure. PPAF, along with its development partners, is taking initiatives to help counter the energy shortfall and water resource management threat in Pakistan.—INP

