PPAF promotes action against gender-based violence

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) marked the closing of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and held a panel discussion on taking SDG 5 forward. Experts from prominent organisations reflected on how to drive action in Pakistan on the 5th Sustainable Development Goal which is to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

PPAF has been hosting 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence for four years and the organisation has come up with various initiatives for raising awareness, supporting gender equality and engaging people to talk about the harmful effects of violence against women and girls.

The panelists included Simi Kamal who is senior group head grants and operations at PPAF, Ghulam Mustafa Executive Director at the Farmers Development Organisation, Ms. Muqadissa Mehreen Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF and Azhar Hafeez, IT Manager at PTV Home.

Mr. Mustafa commented, “Much more needs to be done to ensure gender equality and raising awareness about the issue. I applaud the efforts of legislators for passing laws against domestic violence but in tandem, we must ensure that the bill is implemented.” He added that “It is disturbing that 12 million women are not registered as voters, this should be an eye-opener for activists, government and non-government organisations.”

Mehreen quoted 2015 report which valued the unpaid work women do globally at $10 trillion and called for more recognition for unpaid women, adding that 78pc of women in Pakistan do not work. She urged government and non-government organisations to invest in the economic empowerment of women and to establish more vocational training centres across the country for them. Simi Kamal, who chaired the discussion, highlighted the fact that not all provinces of Pakistan have formulated or passed laws for the protection of women and urged legislators to play their due roles in supporting and enacting such laws.Azhar Hafeez, emphasized that, “Inclusion and empowerment begins at home. If daughters, sisters and wives are given the same opportunities as the boys and men, if boys and girls are treated as equals, they grow up to be much more balanced individuals, equipped to fight gender stereotypes, and in turn are able to empower future generations.”

Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO PPAF, while talking about the global situation and circumstances in Pakistan pointed out that “At least 70% women receive a beating in Pakistan as per the Human Rights Watch estimate.

Over 5000Pakistani women are killed annually due to domestic violence. Globally, 1 out of 3 women are subject to violence. Only 25 women are CEOs in the Fortune 500 companies; in Pakistan perhaps 2 women are at similar positions. Girls are pulled out of school and forced into child marriages.