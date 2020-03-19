PPAF launches awareness campaign on coronavirus

The pandemic of coronavirus has become a major public health challenge for Pakistan therefore actions are being taken at all levels to ensure safety of people. In order to make more people cognizant about the disease especially the rural population, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has started an awareness drive through which it shall share information about the virus in local languages including Sindhi, Baluchi and Pashto.

The objective of the drive is toeducate communities about coronavirus on priority basis to help them combat the disease in an effective manner.

PPAF’s unique initiative of sharing information in local languages will help thousands of people in the rural areas of Pakistan whose native language is not Urdu. Through this drive they will not only be able to better understand the implications of the disease but will also be equipped to protect themselves from this deadly disease.

Information about the symptoms, precautions and treatment of coronavirus will be disseminated through different platforms. On field representatives of PPAF’s partner organizations in these areas will raise awareness amongst the communities through live demonstration.— PR