PPAF, ITC ink MoU for mutual cooperation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and International Trade Centre (ITC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for developing framework for cooperation for poverty reduction in rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The MoU was signed at the PPAF Office in Islamabad.

Under the MoU PPAF will provide technical input based on its research, experience and expertise of working with the grassroots communities. ITC will provide support in developing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and creating gender inclusive employment and income opportunities by linking them with the global markets.

Rob Skidmore, Chief, Sector and Enterprise Competitiveness Division of Enterprises and Institutions, ITC, said, “ITC is delighted to combine our knowledge of SME competitiveness and value chains with PPAF’s deep expertise in grass roots development SME competitiveness and improving value chains and PPAF’s deep expertise in grass roots development to make a real difference in the lives of the poor.”

Qazi Azmat Isa, Chief Executive Officer, PPAF, commented, “The partnership between PPAF and ITC will open new avenues for expanding scope of PPAF’s work and contributing towards United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.”

International Trade Centre, with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, is the joint technical cooperation agency of the World Trade Organization. It aims at building awareness and improving the availability and use of trade intelligence, strengthening trade and investment support institutions and policy makers, connecting to international value chains and promoting and mainstreaming inclusive and green trade.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is the lead apex institution for community-driven development in Pakistan. PPAF works as private sector organization in support of public policy by providing an array of financial and non-financial services to the poorest and the most marginalised rural households and communities across Pakistan. PPAF’s investment in developing capacities of its partner organisations and community institutions has resulted in addressing poverty in vulnerable and remote areas and providing opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.