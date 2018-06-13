PPAF elected as Chair by Executive Council member organizations of SUN-CSA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been elected as Chair and an Executive Council member for the next two years. The first Executive Council meeting was hosted and chaired by PPAF in its premises recently, which thirteen member organisations and the SUN-CSA Secretariat participated.

Recently, a 2nd Executive Council election was formed by the SUN-CSA Secretariat, in which 15 national/international organizations were elected as Executive Council members through a secret ballot amongst 156 leading civil society organisations working on nutrition all over Pakistan.

Pakistan signed the global SUN (Scaling up Nutrition) Movement a unique movement founded on the principle that all people have a right to food and good nutrition – in 2013. SUN-CSA Pak is a national nutrition civil society network created with the goal to promote sustainable improvement and the nutritional status of the people of Pakistan.

This would be done by creating a strong, coordinated and vibrant civil society constituency which would support further development and wider implementation of the nutrition agenda.

Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO PPAF, while sharing national indicators, pointed out that in Pakistan, under-nutrition is a distressing situation; 44% of children’s growth is stunted and 40% of children are underweight.

Now through this platform there is a need to devise a way forward and to recognise how EC members and Secretariat – in their own and organisational capacities – will play a role in eliminating malnutrition and food poverty in Pakistan.

Dr. Naseer Muhammad Nizamani, the Country Director Nutrition International Pakistan and the General Secretary of SUN-CSA Pak shared that the current malnutrition crisis in Pakistan has been estimated to cost the economy $7.6 billion annually, which is nearly 3% of Pakistan Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He highlighted that the 2nd phase of SUN-CSA’s strategy is to remain focused on translating momentum into results, for those who suffer due to malnutrition.”