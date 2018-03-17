PPAF, BISP inks MoU to mitigate poverty

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF)and Benzair Income Support Program (BISP)inked an MoU to join hands to implement poverty graduation strategy across Pakistan in complete scale for poverty alleviation under the PPAF’s new IFAD funded National PovertyGraduation Programme (NPGP).The collaboration between both the institutions ensures mutual cooperation and provides support for joint ventures to graduate the poor’s especially living in extreme poverty zones of the country.

Chief Executive officer, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Qazi Azmat Isa and Secretary BISP,Omar Hamid Khan, signed the MoU. Also present on the occasion were BISP Chairperson, Marvi Memon, Senior Group Head, Financial Management and Corporate Affairs, PPAF, Amir Naeem and Senior Group Head, Grants Operations, PPAF, Simi Kamal.

Under the agreement, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund will utilize BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) data to support BISP beneficiaries for graduating out of poverty through its financial services, assets transfers and investment opportunities.

A number of other avenues will be explored jointly to enhance beneficiaries’ potential for improving the entrepreneurship skills.Officials from both the institutions will participate in program update meetingsthat will occur periodically to track beneficiaries improvement in term of graduation and for sustain mechanisms to capture intrusions impact.

PPAF’s investment in developing capacities of its partner organizations and community institutions has resulted in addressing poverty in vulnerable and remote areas and providing opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.