PPA submits budget proposals for support to poultry sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Big Bird Group and Convener of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Export Committee led by Abdul Basit called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

PPA submitted budget proposals for support to poultry sector; the objective was to focus on the enhancement of poultry and poultry products export.

It was communicated to the Minister that poultry sector demands drawback on export of poultry products at par with other sectors, namely 6% on chicken hatching/ table eggs and 8% on chicken meat and products.

Moreover, in the meeting another proposal from PPA regarding total wavier off of cash margins on import of raw material for value addition in poultry.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that we are putting our efforts to enhance export in the domain and the rightful demands would be considered and assured the support to poultry association regarding their proposals in the budget.

Federal Minister said that PPA is also requested for compliance to international standards which are indispensable for poultry exports. He added that disease free poultry is fit for export and to achieve that end we need proper surveillance. National Veterinary Lab (NVL) provides the facility to check the samples and PPA’s cooperation is sought to monitor the poultry.

In the meeting matters and issues regarding export of poultry to Afghanistan were also discussed. The export of Pakistani poultry plummeted with Afghanistan in recent past and is not a positive sign for poultry export. It was agreed that the matter would be taken up to Afghan Authorities.

