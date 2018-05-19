PPA appeals CS GB to set aside illegal appointments

Gilgit

Pakistan Pharmacist Association has alleged that Mr Obaid Khan and Khadim Hussain Drug Inspectors were appointed without following the due course of legal procedure and both were discharging their duties in Gilgit and Skardu respectivley, which is tantamount to play with the health of people.

The PPA said in a press release that the appointments of both the drug inspectors were politically motivated. It questioned the committee’s mandate to regularize officers / officials of lower scale (working on regular basis) against the posts of higher scale with different nomenclature and job description or the contract employee of the same scale and post.

PPA has appealed to the Chief Justice Supreme Appelate Court GB and Chief Secretary GB to immediately order an inquiry into wrongdoing and set aside the illegal appointments.—PR