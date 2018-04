Multan

A case of power theft was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Amir Dogar in Mughalabad police station here on Monday.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) industrial state arrived at Dogar’s residence along with an inspection team. Air conditioner and other electrical appliances were in use in the house but the electricity meter was not running.

Electric Power Company (Mepco) team disconnected his meter over power theft.—INP