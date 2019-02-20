Power tariff up Rs1.8 per unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs1.80 per unit in the tariff for all power distribution companies for January 2019 following electricity production with the help of expensive fuel.

The tariff was revised upwards on account of fuel cost adjustment as the cost of fuel went up while consumers got electricity at lower tariffs. Power distribution companies will include the tariff hike of Rs1.80 per unit in next month’s electricity bills and will collect an additional Rs13.5 billion from the consumers.

The tariff adjustment will, however, not be applicable to the lifeline consumers, who consume up to 50 units a month, and K-Electric consumers.

At a public hearing on Wednesday of a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency on behalf of the distribution companies, Nepra was informed that liquefied natural gas and coal-based power plants were not operated in January, which burdened power consumers with an additional cost of Rs6.7 billion. The regulator sought explanation from the CPPA for not running LNG and coal-fired plants during the month. CPPA authorities revealed that hydroelectric power generation remained lower in January 2019 compared to the same period of previous year. They pointed out that LNG, which was a cheaper fuel, was not provided despite request, adding locally produced gas was not available due to gas shortage in the country.

Nepra member Saifullah Chatta said the regulator would withdraw its decision on increase in electricity tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment if the CPPA failed to give a satisfactory explanation about LNG supply to power plants.

Share on: WhatsApp