Power tariff up by 57 paisa per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Tuesday increased the power tariff by 57 paisa. In terms of quarterly adjustment, the price of electricity has been increased by57 paisa per unit. The add-on will not apply to K-electric and lifeline users.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the price hike would impose an additional burden of Rs 14 billion on consumers.

The electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in 3 months and additional charges from electricity consumers will start from June 1.