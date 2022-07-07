Power tariff increased by Rs 7.90 per unit

Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday approved a further increase in the price of electricity by Rs7.90 per unit.

In response to a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for a raise of Rs7.96 per unit, the increase was made under fuel adjustment costs (FAC) for the month of May, according to a notification released by the power regulating authority.

After hearing the CCPA’s argument today, the power regulatory authority made its conclusion.

The statement further stated that life consumers and K-Electric are exempt from the tariff increase and that the amount will be paid in July’s bills.

Separately, on July 4, the NEPRA increased the electricity rate for K-Electric customers by Rs9.66 per unit. This was done in response to the power utility’s request for an Rs11.34 per unit increase in the electricity rate.

The request was made at the hearing for May fuel adjustment fees held by the NEPRA.

It is important to note that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already set the power rate for the fiscal year 2022–2023 at Rs24.82 per unit, following a significant increase of Rs7.91 per unit.