Anti-encroachment drives have always remained a challenging and hot-water job for civic authorities in Pakistan. Anti-encroachment operation has been going on in Karachi with random and strict action. During these drives we got a chance to look our city closely. There are several areas in Karachi including different pockets of Korangi, Landhi, Malir where residential and commercial buildings are built very close to PMTs and electrical poles.

Apart from houses, small shops and other commercial premises could be seen developed under power system; threatening lives all the time. Undoubtedly, it is so difficult to straightaway demolish completely or partially such encroached settlements by owners however the collective positive step as responsible citizen could eliminate the threats to human lives.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp