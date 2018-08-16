Daily Pakistan Observer -

Power suspension schedule of Iesco

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 16 August 2018 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule Sarai A Gir, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Fateh Pur, M. Siddique Shaheed, Shamasabad, Puran feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm, Kountrilla, Jermote, Sohawa feeders, 08:30am to 13:30pm, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, High Way, Treatment Plant, Al-Noor Colony, Fazaia feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pm, Club-1, Mehfooz Shaheed, NIH, Rehara feeders and surrounding areas will be affected.

