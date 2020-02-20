Power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, System Maintenance is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule:-

On 21st February, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Zeeshan Colony feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang (City), Fateh Jang (R), Laniwala, Tanaza Dam, Thakra, Guliana, Mankiala, Sohawa, KTM-2, RTM feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mankiala feeder, 09:00pm to 05:00pm, Gulpur Power House (E1Q1)- Kotli (KLI-1) T/Line for installation of differential Relays the electricity supply provided through alternate sources but on requirement 30-35MW load management will be required. 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Sher Dher, Shinka, Ghour Ghushti feeders and surrounding areas will be affected. In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule. In case of any complaint or information IESCO Help Line 118 and Chief Executive IESCO Complaint and Monitoring Cell No:051-9252933-36 are available round the clock.