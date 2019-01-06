Power supply suspended to various arrears

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Due to severe snow fall in Upper Swat, Upper Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Upper Hazara and Galliyat power supply was suspended in the above areas. Pesco Rehabilitation teams immediately started the restoration work.

According to DG PR Pesco Shokat Afzal Khan, the Pesco officils worked on emergency basis and restored electricity to the most of the areas instantly where as only few difficult and inaccessible areas, electricity is still suspended due to heave snow and rain.As soon as the atmosphere permits and accessible to these difficult areas, Electricity will be restored there.

Federal Minister of Power Omer Ayub Khan & Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhamamd Amjad Khan hailed the performance of the Pesco Officers/Officials in timely restoration of the power supply to the snow affected areas.

