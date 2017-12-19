Power supply remains ‘normal’ despite hailstorm, rain: KE

The K-Electric has claimed that the power supply in the metropolis remained normal in spite of rain and hailstorm.

A spokesman of the power utility said that K-Electric’s Rapid Response team maintained strict vigilance as the city experienced a wave of rainfall as well as hailstorm in certain areas during the early hours of Monday.

The overall power infrastructure remained intact during the spell, he added. The K-Electric spokesperson said that during the hailstorm and rain, a few localized faults erupted in some parts of Nazimabad, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Korangi and Landhi, which the KE teams attended and rectified in the shortest possible time.

Power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB’s water pumping stations, and airport remained uninterrupted during this period.

Power supply to a few affected areas of the city was restored in minimal time and currently is as per schedule, whereas KE teams actively monitor the situation through the command and control centers.

It was pointed out that K-Electric has continued to invest in its transmission and distribution network by upgrading the infrastructure, which also includes investments in its Aerial Bundled Cables which reduces electricity theft and tripping.

The power utility urged the public to stay away from broken and downed wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers or standing near electricity poles during rainy and windy weather.

Illegal electricity connections (kundas) increase the risk of tripping and breaking of electricity wires, which then becomes a safety hazard for residents of those areas.

The power utility service has appealed to its consumers to help KE end the menace of electricity theft so that a more reliable and stable supply of electricity is made possible to those areas.—APP

