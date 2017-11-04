Power supply to improve after 45 days: Owais Leghari

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Power Owais Leghari has
said that power supply situation would improve in the next
one and a half months, which has been affected due to smog
in Punjab.
In an interview the Power minister said that the national
institutions were not paying their dues and to overcome the
problem and NEPRA will have to amend the relevant law in the
larger national interest.
He said in view of the shortage of electricity, thirty
thousand tubewells will have to be converted to solar
system.
He said that complaints were being received against DISCOS
and a decision for awarding three years jail for those
indulging in overbilling will be taken soon.At the sametime
he emphasised that DISCOS will have to improve their
functioning to reduce circular debt.
The Minister said that the power transmission system has
improved with the joining of Shanghai electric and similarly
the K-electric system has also improved by Abraaj Group.
Originally published by INP