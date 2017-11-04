Power supply to improve after 45 days: Owais Leghari

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Power Owais Leghari has

said that power supply situation would improve in the next

one and a half months, which has been affected due to smog

in Punjab.

In an interview the Power minister said that the national

institutions were not paying their dues and to overcome the

problem and NEPRA will have to amend the relevant law in the

larger national interest.

He said in view of the shortage of electricity, thirty

thousand tubewells will have to be converted to solar

system.

He said that complaints were being received against DISCOS

and a decision for awarding three years jail for those

indulging in overbilling will be taken soon.At the sametime

he emphasised that DISCOS will have to improve their

functioning to reduce circular debt.

The Minister said that the power transmission system has

improved with the joining of Shanghai electric and similarly

the K-electric system has also improved by Abraaj Group.

Originally published by INP