Power Shutdown

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on 8th and 10th May from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV, Ghazi, Jamra, Qazi Pur Air Base feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad phase-7 Grid Station on 8th May from 3:30AM to 2:30PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Deans Hights, Hayatabad-6,7,8,11,12, Shukat Khanam, Hayatabad Surgical, Frontier Ceramics, Cell Wood Steel, Green Wood feeder will face inconveniences.