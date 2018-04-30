Power shut down

Mardan

Due to Maintenance Work Power Supply will remain suspended from132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 2nd May from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTM, City-1,2,3, Cadet college and College Town feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 30th April from 7 am to 5 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saleem Khan feeder will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 30th April from 7 am to 5 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Naray Wala feeder will face inconveniences. Similarly Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on 30thApril from 8am to 5pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Mian Khan feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 30th April from 9AM to 3PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mangora-1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Marguz.—PR