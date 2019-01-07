Power shortfall reaches 3,000 Megawatts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Life came to a standstill in several parts of the country as the power shortfall increased to 3,000 megawatts on Monday. Reportedly, frequent power outages in even cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala have pushed millions of residents into a ‘dark age’.

In rural areas, the loadshedding reached up to 10 hours a day. According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company, the electricity production in the country is 11, 500 Megawatts, whereas required amount is 14,500 Megawatts.

The electricity distributor, amid facing severe criticism following tripping of power plants and issues in transmission lines, has been complaining of reduction in hydel generation and low water levels in dams.

Share on: WhatsApp