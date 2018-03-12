Summer season is fast approaching and the people have started expressing apprehension about increased power shortage as compared to present reduced duration of electricity load shedding in the country. The federal government is duly seized of this fear being expressed by the people ahead of the start of summer and this is evident from the fact that PM S.K. Abbasi has presided over a meeting relating to the power sector issues in Islamabad the other day.

According to media, the meeting attended among others by Federal Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari was given a detailed briefing by WAPDA Chairman about the updated situation regarding payments made so far to Punjab and the KP against their net hydel claims and additional power which is going to be added to the national grid in coming months.

The PM directed all concerned to brief the federal cabinet in the next meeting regarding power situation on current as well as well anticipated and asked the Power Minister to personally visit and take provinces on board for taking effective measures for reducing electricity losses and improving recovery situation of power dues. It is appreciable that the PM is keeping himself update regarding power demand and supply situation but it is submitted that line losses are also being caused through connivance of the staff and domestic and commercial consumers who do not want to pay fully for electricity consumed and that provincial governments and public sector enterprises owe huge arrears to WAPDA and they need to be plugged and pushed up to clear outstanding dues at the earliest.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

