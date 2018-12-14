Power rift between MCI-CDA lingers on Rs 180m fund release for street lights

Dysfunctional street lights in many sectors of federal capital may not be fixed in 2018 as an amount of Rs 180 million allocated some four months ago is yet to be released as both Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority are shifting the responsibility for inordinate delay. Where these faulty lights are hampering free movement of residents during night, at the same hand it is also creating a sense of insecurity and exposed them to criminal mafias which eventually got active during cold nights.

According to an official source in CDA, the department concerned had allocated over Rs 180 million for installation of new and fixation of non-operational street lights during Fiscal Year 2018-19 which could not be released to execute the project in time.

He said every efforts to get it released was made but the relevant department was told to move the file through the MCI. The MCI flatly refused, saying it was not in a position to release the amount due to paucity of fund. He said at present only 40 per cent lights were functional while 60 per cent need to be repaired or replaced.

Though, the proposed amount was not enough to completely lighten the capital, however it would help rehabilitate over 50 per cent of the dysfunctional lights, he added.

Meanwhile the residents have constantly been demanding timely repair of obsolete street lights, eventually forcing residents to stay at homes due to darkness during late night hours.

Badar Kiyani, a student from G-7 said many complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned but issue was still lingering due to undisclosed reasons. “People are afraid of going outside for their daily chores during night hours and it has made public mobility restricted as increasing crime in the city was a matter of grave concern, especially in the dark hours”, he added.

Another resident of G-8 Kazim Ali Shah informed some incidents of bike and mobile snatching had been witnessed in the past, apparently due to faulty street lights.—APP

