Power Policy on the cards

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The government is formulating a national electricity policy in order to bring further improvement in the power sector. It will be presented before the Council of Common interests for approval.

Addressing a conference organized by Sustainable Development Policy here on Wednesday, Minister for Power AwaisLeghari said the Ministry is being restructured and a professional wing would be added to tackle technical issues of the sector.

He said an amendment in relevant law would be presented in the next session of the Parliament to encourage and allow competition in distribution and transmission sectors for the benefit of power consumers.

The Minister said we are moving towards the goal where consumers will have options for distribution services. He said there is need to reform the distribution companies in order to decrease the circular debt which is surging at the moment.

AwaisLaghari said there should be transparency in power supply of various DISCOs of the country and the public should not be paying for the inefficiency of the power distribution companies.

He said government is working on eliminating the cost-plus regime from the country.

Meanwhile, the Power Division has directed the DISCOs to provide maximum relief to the consumers and any violation of the schedule set on the basis of losses and recovery will not be tolerated.

In a statement, the power division said that Power Information Information Technology Company has constantly been monitoring the loadshedding on all feeders through online system. It said the DISCOs have been directed to strictly adhere to the schedule. A special hotline has also been established to monitor and report the violation of the schedule.

On account of violation of load management schedule, two chief engineers, one deputy director and a number of grid stations incharge have also been suspended.

The suspension orders have been issued by concerned authorities after the Power Information Technology Company’s special monitoring unit detected violation of the load shedding schedule being implemented from 4th of this month.