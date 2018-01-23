Power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 14 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that eight culprits were held red handed from Attock and six from Jhelum Circles. They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

