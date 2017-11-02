The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 63 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.
The spokesman told APP here that 33 culprits were held red handed from Rawalpindi, 17 from Attock, 9 from Jhelum and four from Islamabad circles.—APP
Power pilferers held
