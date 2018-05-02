Power outages rear their ugly head

A day after PML (N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif gave directions to the government to properly manage electricity load-shedding, different parts of the country including cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started experiencing worst kind of power outages, making life of the citizens miserable. The situation is so bad that the authorities are resorting to load-shedding every alternate hour and the practice continued on May Day when there was a public holiday and power consumption was at the lowest due to closure of business, factories, offices and educational institutions.

The present government, from the day one, claimed to have been focusing on this critical issue that is agitating minds of the people for over a decade but the situation at the end of its tenure is not as rosy as we were told to believe. Day in and day out the government claims that it has added 10500 MW of additional electricity to the national grid and if this is true the question arises where this power has gone. There is no doubt that water reservoirs in the country have reached their dead level due to long dry spell and the situation is not expected to improve significantly in near future but the loss of hydel power generation thus caused should have been compensated by the addition of power through other sources during the last five years. The government is also trying to seek refuge behind the lame excuse that the system is in a dilapidated state and cannot sustain load of additional power. Going by this argument, the power crisis is unlikely to mitigate for a decade to come, as there are no worthwhile plans in place to replace the worn out distribution and transmission system that leads to unacceptable line losses as well. The way the power outages have reared their head these days would pose serious political difficulties for the ruling party as elimination of the load-shedding was to play a critical role along with development of infrastructure in influencing the mind of the voter in general election. There is also widespread power theft and obviously provincial governments, which have the required administrative machinery, are not cooperating with the Federal Government in addressing the problem and as a consequence those who are honestly paying their bills have also been made to suffer equally.

