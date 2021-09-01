Power outage in parts of Karachi as lightning strikes grid station

KARACHI – Several parts of Karachi on Wednesday faced a power outage after lightning struck the Jamshoro grid station.

The power outage was reported in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Clifton, North Karachi, Sadar, II Chandrigar Road, Gulshan e Iqbal and Defence.

“We are receiving reports of interruption in power supply from some parts of the city. We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space,” the KE had said in a tweet.

Later, the Ministry of Energy at 5:19pm announced that power supply to KE from NTDC has been restored.

In another update, it said that the 500kV switchyard at Jamshoro was energized at 4:56.

The ministry revealed that at 4:09, lightning struck a 220kV switchyard of the Jamshoro grid station, “damaging isolator D8Q11 relating to 220kV Jamshoro – Tando Muhammad Khan cct#1”.

The Met department has predicted rainfall in Karachi till September 3. The city is expected to receive heavy rains, dust storms and thunderstorms on September 2 and 3, said the department.

