Power outage hits parts of Karachi amid sizzling temperature

KARACHI – Various parts of the port city are facing suspension of power supply on Saturday amid sizzling temperature in the metropolitan.

Electricity is unavailable in Defence Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari Kharadar, Khada Market, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Meteorological Scheme 33, and several other areas for the several hours.

K-Electric in a tweet said that it has received reports of power outage in parts of the city.

The KE further said, “Power supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to a tripping of KE’s 220 kV high tension line,” adding that the tripping affected supply to associated grids.

It further explained that KE’s 220 kV High Tension circuit affected by tripping in NTDC’s NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit supplying to Karachi.

“Supply to all affected grids has been restored and downstream energizing is being carried out swiftly. Power to all strategic sites has been restored in priority,” he said.

However, Ministry of Energy said that that the power breakdown in the city was caused by the tripping of the NKI line.

“The teams of KE and NTDC are working to restore the power supply and investigations are underway to determine the reason for tripping.”

The ministry further said that the power supply is normal in other parts of the country.

The city, which is called economic hub, of the country also faces massive loadshedding as there is a shortfall of 1000 megawatts.