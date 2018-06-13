Power outage exposed PML-N tall claims: Umer

Islamabad

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umer Tuesday claimed the recent power outage had exposed tall claims of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership to end load-shedding in the country. Addressing at a press conference here, Asad Umer said the power situation remained same despite tall claims of PML-N leadership during the last five years.

He said last year, the power shortage was around 4,000 MW and in first week of June, it was also remained same. He claimed that no change was visible despite inaugurating so many projects in energy sector. Asad Umer said the PML-N government presented fudges figures before the people.

He urged the caretaker set up to bring real facts before the nation so the next elected government could prepare proper plan to cope it. He also claimed that the PML-N government was also going for bailout package. Asad Umer said foreign reserves were dropped during last six months and Pakistani currency witnessed depreciation of around Rs 15-20 against dollar.—APP