Power Minister inaugurates Training Simulator at TSG NTDC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan and Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke SHINDO of Japan jointly inaugurated TSG training Simulator at Technical Services Group (TSG) of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited, here on Friday. The project has been completed with the cooperation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the cost of Rs1 billion.

While speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub Khan thanked Govt of Japan and JICA for extending assistance for installation of Training Simulator. He said that time spent in simulator is never wasted and will benefit and enhance the vision of young engineers of NTDC and DISCOs. However, he said that, he alongwith the team of power division including secretary power, MD NTDC, CEOs DISCOs are working day and night to eliminate constrains of power sector with improvement in transmission, distribution and generation system. Transmission and distribution system needs to be corrected.

He said that he and Secretary Power are making surprise visits of various distribution companies in Sindh, KPK and Punjab for improvement of power sector. The present government believes in transparency, hence, receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) from various countries and Saudi Arabia, who has shown keenness to invest in power sector during its recent visit of Pakistan.

Minister for Power said that the govt has set target to achieve 55000 MW power generation by 2030 out of which 18000 MW power generation will be from renewable resources, resulting in decrease of power cost and foreign exchange will be received. Security lines of energy will be controlled and Pakistan will not be dependent on other countries. He further said that the power infrastructure transmission lines and distribution system will be upgraded which needs investment of $ 55 billion. He said that Ministry of Energy (Power Division) is working in line with the vision of Prime Minister. While comparing the power theft and losses of distribution system during the month of Jan 2018 and Jan 2019, he said that power theft losses have been reduced to 5.6 percent and managed to save Rs 10 billion. He also sought transfer of technology from Japan. Mr Omar Ayub appreciated the efforts of CEOs of DISCOs for elimination of power theft and improvement in recoveries. In his remarks, Sectary Power Division Mr. Irfan Ali also sought assistance from Japan to upgrade distribution system of DISCOs.

While dilating upon the projects, MD NTDC also spoke on the occasion and thanked JICA teams for its continuous support to NTDC. He said that number of NTDC projects of grid stations have been completed with the assistance of JICA, 500 kV grid station Rahim Yar Khan, 500 kV New Lahore grid station , 220 kV Shalamar Grid Station and 220 kV Chishtian grid station are few of them. Different packages of 46.4 billion yen for grid stations and transmission line infrastructure are either completed or underway. The Project for Strengthening Training Center on Grid System Operations and Maintenance” will support Technical Service Group (TSG) to develop training courses with Japanese advanced and efficient technology.

Share on: WhatsApp