Power load-shedding to be reduced to 3.5 hours from today: Abbasi

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the power load-shedding would be reduced to 3.5 hours from today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was “sorry” for the ongoing electricity loadshedding in the country and vowed to fix the issue in the coming days.

“After June 30, there will be no load-shedding or between 1.5-2 hours only. Today, we need to produce 25,000 megawatts of electricity but we’re only producing 21,000MW,” he said while addressing a news conference alongside other PML-N leaders in Islamabad. Abbasi said that from Tuesday, there will only be 3.5 hours of power outages in the country and from June 16, the period would be reduced to three hours.

He hoped that the period of load-shedding would be further reduced in July, adding that the government had increased the generation of power in the country as only 17,000 to 18,000MW of energy was being produced at the time the government took charge. Lamenting over the ‘incompetence’ of PTI government, the former prime minister said that the efficiency of some power plants in the country was extremely low and should have been replaced.