Power load shedding has paralysed city: JI

The K-Electric (KE) power load shedding during Eid-ul-Fitr and its persistence has made lives of consumers miserable, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said in a statement. Rhetoric on short power supply from National Transmission and Despatch Company and terming long hours load shedding to temporary load management is merely an eyewash and to deprive consumers from their right, he claimed. He said K-E has so far failed bringing improvement to its furnace oil power generation plant and power distribution network for long despite tall claims. Severe power supply breakdowns at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board water pumping stations especially at bulk Dhabiji facility has put water consumers in great mental agony and shortage of 60 million gallons of water in such a hot weather deprived millions of consumers in Karachi. Most hit areas including Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, GulBahar, Nazimabad, North nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Baldia Town, Orangi Town, Keamari, Lines Area, Manzoor Colony, Mahmoodabad and other parts in city are still waiting for restoration of power supply to water pumping station, he remarked.