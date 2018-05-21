Power load-shedding continues

Staff Reporter

Duration of load-shedding in Karachi fails to decrease as Bin Qasim power plant still needs three more days to repair according to a presser by K-Electric.

Last week, power outages surged due to a technical fault in Bin Qasim power plant. K-Electric had promised to repair the plant by 20th May.

Load-shedding in areas like Korangi, Federal B area and Malir has exceeded 10 hours as of late. People in Korangi and Nazimabad are out on the streets against frequent and frustrating power outages.