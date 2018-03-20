Power Division seeks amendment to Wheeling Electric Regulations

Islamabad

Ministry of Power Division has submitted reference with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to bring amendment in Wheeling of Electric Power Regulations, 2016 aimed at removing existing hurdles in sale and purchase of at least 1 MW or more electricity in the country.

According to the reference sent to the power regulator on March 16, hurdles were identified in sale and purchase of the electricity by the all stakeholders after consultation.

The power division in its recommendations has recommended that the Regulation should be limited to wheeling on dedicated feeders of 132 Kv and 11Kv.

The the wheeling should be limited to licence of the distribution company and no inter distribution Company (DISCO) trade be allowed for the time being.

Any interested consumers utilizing this regulation should be allowed to retain utility connection for which relevant charges would be paid to them, the recommendation further said.

It said that in case of non-utilization of the energy by the buyer, banked energy should be allowed for a month after that the seller should either sell the energy to another buyer (other than DISCO) or shut down the plant. It would be mandatory to buy this energy.

“In case the bulk consumers are taken out from the consumer base, of a distribution company the displaced capacity charge should be added to the wheeling charge for a period of one year or new tariff determination whichever is later,” the reference further said.—APP