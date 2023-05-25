Power consumers to pay Re0.79 per unit more as March FCA

Consumers of power, who are already struggling under the weight of skyrocketing inflation and rising fuel and electricity prices, will now pay Re0.79 more per unit in May.

The additional sum is being charged in place of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) fees for March, according to a notice released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday.

According to the announcement, all customer groups will be subject to the fees with the exception of lifeline consumers and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

“The said adjustment will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of March 2023,” it was further said.

Power distribution firms (Discos) and K-Electric were given permission by Nepra in March to recover postponed fuel adjustment levies.

In accordance with the Nepra ruling, discos will receive Rs10.34 per unit from domestic protected consumers who use 0-200 units per month, Rs14.24 per unit from non-protected consumers who use 0-200 units, Rs14.24 per unit from those who consume 201-300 units per month, and Rs9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers.

From March through October 2023, power consumers would pay back the total money in equal monthly installments.

In its ruling, the commission also gave K-Electric permission to charge consumers a deferred fuel adjustment premium of up to Rs 13.87 per unit.

K-Electric will be reimbursed Rs9.97/unit from domestic protected users who use 0–200 units per month, Rs13.87/unit from non–protected consumers who use 0–200 units, Rs13.87/unit from those who use 200–300 units per month, and Rs9.90/unit from private agricultural consumers. The sum will also be recovered by the private lender between March and October 2023.