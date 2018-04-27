Power Cement awards contract to GE

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

GE Power’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) was recently awarded a contract by Power Cement Limited (PCL), a company of Arif Habib Group, to design, manufacture and deliver a 132/6.3 kilovolt (kV) air-insulated switchgear (AIS) grid station that will support the organization in their efforts to operate a new manufacturing line. The new grid station will be delivered on a turnkey basis at the existing PCL production facility in Nooriabad Industrial Area, District Jamshoro, Sindh, which currently has an annual production capacity of 0.9 million tons of cement.

Tahir Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Power Cement said, “As one of Pakistan’s leading cement producers, we are keen to ensure continuous growth that supports the needs of our customers and exceeds the expectations of our shareholders. GE Power’s Grid Solutions business is a global industry leader in the design, development and servicing of grid stations, with experience spanning across a wide range of industries and applications and we are pleased to work with them on this critical project.”

Under the agreement, GE will undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a 132/6.3 kilovolt (kV) grid station, which is expected to be complete in early 2019. The station is designed to provide efficient, reliable power to PCL from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), enabling them to increase annual production capacity after the above-referred expansion to 3.5 million tons of cement. “GE Power is committed to helping our customers protect and utilize critical assets through the safe and effective supply and management of electricity,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GE Power’s Grid Solutions business in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan & Turkey.